€100 fee for popular Irish obituary website takes effect this month

A CHARGE of €100 per death notice posted on RIP.ie will take effect this month.

The fee has been imposed by new owners, The Irish Times Group, who acquired the online death notice platform in May 2024.

Founded in 2005, by the Co. Louth-based company Gradam Communications, owned by siblings Jay and Dympna Coleman, RIP.ie has become one of Ireland’s most popular websites.

It provides a space for people to post death notices for loved ones and until now it has been a free service.

At the time of their acquisition, Deirdre Veldon, managing director of The Irish Times Group, said: “The Irish Times Group has a long tradition of publishing death and other family notices going back to the mid-1800s and we know how much these services matter to people.

“This tradition aligns with RIP.ie and we look forward to continuing to provide those services on our digital and print platforms for the people of Ireland at home and overseas into the future.

“As reader habits change, we are constantly looking at ways to enhance and diversify our portfolio. By harnessing the reach and compelling content of RIP.ie, The Irish Times aims to unlock new opportunities for audience engagement and digital growth.”

Last month the company further confirmed that a new fee of €100 per death notice posted would take effect from January 2025.

In a statement the platform said the change would support the development and enhancement of the service.

“Investing in our service will ensure that RIP.ie remains a trusted resource for bereaved families across Ireland and for the hundreds of thousands of people who post messages of condolence to bereaved families on the site every week,” the statement said.

"The platform, which operates seven days a week, also ensures people can find key information about funerals and funeral-related services,” they added.

"We have no plans to introduce a charge to users of the site.”