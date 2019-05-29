Elderly man, 71, missing after 'leaving Ireland on boat for Wales'

GARDAÍ have issued an appeal for help to find a missing man who is believed to have taken a boat across the Irish Sea.

James Meaney, 71, has been missing from his home in Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin since Saturday May 25.

The pensioner is understood to have gone to Rosslare Harbour in Co. Wexford to leave Ireland on a boat bound for Wales.

Mr Meaney is described as being 5' 7" in height, of medium build with brown eyes and grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green vest, striped shirt, green jacket and black/grey trousers.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí wish to seek the public's help in locating the whereabouts of James Meaney, 71 years who has been missing from his home in Dún Laoghaire since the 25th of May 2019.

"James is believed to have left Ireland on a boar via Rosslare Harbour to Wales.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."