Elderly man, 71, missing after 'leaving Ireland on boat for Wales'
News

Elderly man, 71, missing after 'leaving Ireland on boat for Wales'

GARDAÍ have issued an appeal for help to find a missing man who is believed to have taken a boat across the Irish Sea.

James Meaney, 71, has been missing from his home in Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin since Saturday May 25.

The pensioner is understood to have gone to Rosslare Harbour in Co. Wexford to leave Ireland on a boat bound for Wales.

Mr Meaney is described as being 5' 7" in height, of medium build with brown eyes and grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green vest, striped shirt, green jacket and black/grey trousers.

Advertisement

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí wish to seek the public's help in locating the whereabouts of James Meaney, 71 years who has been missing from his home in Dún Laoghaire since the 25th of May 2019.

"James is believed to have left Ireland on a boar via Rosslare Harbour to Wales.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

See More: Boat, Dun Laoghaire, Gardai, Irish Pensioner, Irish Sea, James Meaney, Missing, Rosslare Harbour, Wales

Related

Gardaí identify three men who died in south Kerry boat tragedy
News 7 months ago

Gardaí identify three men who died in south Kerry boat tragedy

By: Ryan Price

One of two men who drowned after boat capsized off Donegal coast named locally
News 10 months ago

One of two men who drowned after boat capsized off Donegal coast named locally

By: Ryan Price

Elderly British man dies in family boating accident off Wexford coast
News 3 years ago

Elderly British man dies in family boating accident off Wexford coast

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

Latest

Liam Neeson to star in Kingsman prequel ‘The Great Game’
News 51 minutes ago

Liam Neeson to star in Kingsman prequel ‘The Great Game’

By: Jack Beresford

Number of homeless people in Ireland rises to 10,378 – with 3,794 children now destitute
News 1 hour ago

Number of homeless people in Ireland rises to 10,378 – with 3,794 children now destitute

By: Aidan Lonergan

Belfast scientists discover ‘rogue planet three times larger than Earth’
News 1 hour ago

Belfast scientists discover ‘rogue planet three times larger than Earth’

By: Jack Beresford

Westlife’s Markus Feehily reveals he is to become a dad for first time with fiancé
News 3 hours ago

Westlife’s Markus Feehily reveals he is to become a dad for first time with fiancé

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí and UK police appeal for information over five letter bombs sent to Britain from Dublin
News 4 hours ago

Gardaí and UK police appeal for information over five letter bombs sent to Britain from Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan