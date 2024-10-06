Elderly man dies almost two weeks after Co. Kilkenny collision

AN ELDERLY man who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co. Kilkenny two weeks ago has passed away.

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian, occurred on the N24 in Mooncoin village at around 7.30pm on Saturday, September 21.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 80s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment before being transferred to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin.

Sadly, he passed away on Wednesday almost two weeks after the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information and have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have captured camera footage of the incident are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.