Infant boy seriously injured following dog attack in Co. Kilkenny

AN INFANT boy has been seriously injured following a dog attack in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident, which involved two dogs, occurred at a house in Callan this afternoon.

The boy was rushed to hospital in Dublin while arrangements are being made for the dogs to be put down.

"Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident involving two dogs that occurred at a residential property in Callan, Co. Kilkenny at approximately 3pm this afternoon, Wednesday, January 28, 2026," read a statement from gardaí.

"An infant boy sustained serious injuries following this incident and is receiving treatment at Children's Health Ireland, Crumlin.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The scene is currently preserved pending a technical examination.

"The dogs have been removed by the Dog Warden and arrangements are being made with the local veterinary services for their euthanisation."

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.