News

Elderly woman hospitalised in tractor hit-and-run in Co. Tipperary

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after an elderly woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run involving a tractor in Co. Tipperary.

The incident occurred shortly after 3.30pm on Friday in Carrick-on-Suir.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was out walking when she was struck at Sean Kelly Square.

She was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí have now urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any relevant information to contact them.

Anyone with camera footage of the location at the time of the incident is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

