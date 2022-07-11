Emergency services attend blaze at Dublin City bar

EMERGENCY SERVICES yesterday responded to an overnight fire in a Dublin City bar.

The incident took place at the Drop Dead Twice bar on Francis Street early on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were alerted at 4.30am and five units of Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade said a "well developed fire" had taken hold on the ground floor of the premises when they arrived.

Five units responded to a premises fire on Francis Street at 4.30am. A well developed fire had taken hold on the ground floor. Crews in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and fans were used to ventilate the building 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cSI2l8vns3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 10, 2022

Crews extinguished the blaze, and ventilated the building using fans.

Two people in an adjoining property were treated for smoke inhalation, and the incident concluded at 8.30am.