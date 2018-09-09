Investigation launched after man stabbed in Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed numerous times in Dublin last night.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm at O’Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay.

The 29-year-old man sustained a number of stab wounds and was taken to St James’s Hospital.

His condition has been described as stable.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.