Investigation launched after man stabbed in Dublin
News

Investigation launched after man stabbed in Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed numerous times in Dublin last night.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm at O’Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay.

The 29-year-old man sustained a number of stab wounds and was taken to St James’s Hospital.

His condition has been described as stable.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

See More: Co. Dublin, Dublin City

Related

Two held as gardaí seize drugs worth almost €1.85million in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Two held as gardaí seize drugs worth almost €1.85million in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘I love him’ – Man's words after being charged with murder of his father in Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

‘I love him’ – Man's words after being charged with murder of his father in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man left with fractured eye socket following beating from gang
News 14 hours ago

Man left with fractured eye socket following beating from gang

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

One born as Irish firefighters aid expecting mother over the phone
News 16 hours ago

One born as Irish firefighters aid expecting mother over the phone

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend looks to be a wet one
News 19 hours ago

The weather this weekend looks to be a wet one

By: Rebecca Keane

Mattress Mick reveals Donald Trump refused an Irish made mattress for his Irish visit
News 1 day ago

Mattress Mick reveals Donald Trump refused an Irish made mattress for his Irish visit

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí appeal for information as man dies in hospital following collision in Donegal
News 1 day ago

Gardaí appeal for information as man dies in hospital following collision in Donegal

By: Rebecca Keane

Robert Sheehan's new movie with David Tennant looks terrifying
News 1 day ago

Robert Sheehan's new movie with David Tennant looks terrifying

By: Jack Beresford