New project to increase the use of Irish language in Dublin City

A new initiative has been launched which is set to increase the use of the Irish language in Dublin City.

BÁC le Gaeilge, launched yesterday, will seek to encourage people to use the language more in every day life between now and 2024.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers TD approved €325,000 for Conradh na Gaeilge, which will go towards early education services, Irish language organisations, two radio stations broadcasting in Irish, Na Gaeil Óga GAA club, third level courses in Irish and many other establishments.

Other activities includes encouraging businesses to use Irish in signage, on websites, advertising and menus in cafes and restaurants, and the development of an Irish language network among Dublin businesses.

Conradh na Gaeilge, in partnership with Dublin City Council, has set out a programme of activities to ensure that the language is heard and seen more around Dublin city.

The Conradh na Gaeilge Head Office at 6 Harcourt Street will be used as a centre for businesses and the public to provide information about the services available in Irish and to encourage them to use those services.

Announcing the grant, Minister Chambers said:

"I am delighted that my department is able to provide funding to Conradh na Gaeilge to establish BÁC le Gaeilge.

"This project is of particular importance to ensure that the Irish language thrives in the city, that the language is promoted in the business sector and that it is given economic recognition. It is good also that this work will be done in partnership with Dublin City Council."

Dublin City Council will also be a partner and donating €30,000 a year.

One such business supporting the initiative is Murphy's Ice Cream on Wicklow Street in the city, who's spokesperson Niamh O’Kennedy said the launch has come at the perfect time.

"More and more we have been seeing a huge increase and interest from both our customers and staff in the Irish language," she said.

"So much so we are now offering all our staff the opportunity to avail of free Irish language lessons. With support of organisations like Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge we believe the Irish language can be accessible and enjoyable for all."