Emotional video highlights dangers of illegal street scrambling in Belfast

AN EMOTIONAL video has been released to highlight the dangers of illegal street scrambling.

The issue, which is prevalent in some areas of Northern Ireland, is being tackled by members of the Colin Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in west Belfast.

Working with local community members, youth services and schools, the group launched Op CHICQUER following the tragic death of a local mother.

Valerie Armstrong died after being hit by a scrambler in Colin Glen Forest Park in July 2016, which caused outrage among the community.

Her husband Seamus Armstrong pays an emotional tribute to his wife in a new video created by the Colin NPT to highlight the dangers of scramblers.

"The video outlines the intensive work we have conducted under Op CHICQUER over the past two years in an attempt to address and provide safe alternatives to illegal street scrambling in West Belfast,” Colin Glen NPT officer Constable William Kingsberry said.

Annie Armstrong of the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership said the community remains “genuinely concerned” about the use of scramblers in their local area.

"Colin Neighbourhood Partnership have, for many years, been highlighting the dangers of scramblers and other motorized vehicles in the hands of those who are not trained, insured, and not wearing the protective equipment necessary to ensure they remain safe,” she said.

"We are genuinely concerned that more members of our community could become victims of this illegal activity,” she added.

“We again appeal to parents and those that are involved to consider the undeniable consequences if an innocent person in our community dies or is seriously injured because of this dangerous activity.”