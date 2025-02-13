Engaged couples receive special blessing at shrine of St Valentine
News

Engaged couples receive special blessing at shrine of St Valentine

ENGAGED Irish couples have received a special blessing this week in honour of St Valentine’s Day.

The event was held at the shrine of Saint Valentine, which is located in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Dublin’s Whitefriar Street.

Organised by Accord, the Irish Catholic Marriage Care Service, the service was presided over by Bishop Denis Nulty, who is the Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin.

David Lovett and Louise O'Reilly (left) and Jimmy Moynihan and Margaret Gleeson with Bishop Denis Nulty at a blessing of engaged couples at the shrine of Saint Valentine in Dublin

Among those in attendance were David Lovett and Louise O’Reilly and Jimmy Moynihan and Margaret Gleeson.

Both couples hail from Dublin and are engaged to be married.

During the event, their engagement rings were blessed, before a special Mass was held.

David Lovett and Louise O'Reilly are due to be married in 2026

Bishop Nulty said: “It’s always a wonderful occasion, the blessing of the rings of two engaged couples Louise and David and Margaret and Jimmy at the Shrine of St Valentine and taking the opportunity to talk about the work of Accord.”

During the service Accord launched a new marriage preparation course.

Bishop Nulty is the president of Accord, which has released research this week revealing a high proportion of Irish people have had to delay getting married due to the housing crisis.

Jimmy Moynihan and Margaret Gleeson will be married this May

Accord’s Amárach survey found 84 per cent of adults claim the housing crisis is causing some couples to delay getting married and/or have children.

Accord director Tony Shanahan said their findings “reveal the extent to which the lack of housing supply is impacting on the decision-making of couples who wish to get married and have children”.

“This has serious social implications now and into the future,” he added.

“The hope that young people hold for a married life together, and to start a family, needs to be underpinned by certainty in a functioning and affordable housing market.”

Bishop Nulty added: "Having the security of a home is an essential start for any couple and for any family.”

See More: Dublin, St Valentine

Related

Bewley’s Café among businesses to receive enforcement orders over food safety issues
News 7 hours ago

Bewley’s Café among businesses to receive enforcement orders over food safety issues

By: Fiona Audley

Serious incident in Dublin ’could have been worse’ says Justice Minister
News 2 days ago

Serious incident in Dublin ’could have been worse’ says Justice Minister

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest after three people injured in 'serious incident' in Dublin
News 3 days ago

Arrest after three people injured in 'serious incident' in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan leads consortium that has bought London Irish rugby club
News 17 hours ago

Irish Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan leads consortium that has bought London Irish rugby club

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day
News 18 hours ago

Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for man missing from Co. Wicklow for two weeks
News 18 hours ago

Concern for man missing from Co. Wicklow for two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man reveals he was scammed out of £200,000 as PSNI warns of romance fraud ahead of Valentine's Day
News 19 hours ago

Man reveals he was scammed out of £200,000 as PSNI warns of romance fraud ahead of Valentine's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested as gardaí seize €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare
News 20 hours ago

Two arrested as gardaí seize €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

CCTV image released in bid to find vehicle owners who may have information about fatal Co. Donegal collision
News 20 hours ago

CCTV image released in bid to find vehicle owners who may have information about fatal Co. Donegal collision

By: Gerard Donaghy