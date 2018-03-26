English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast

POLICE have appealed for information after a man allegedly attempted to lure a child into his English-registered van in Belfast last night.

The incident occurred in the Poleglass area of west Belfast at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Officers say the child "had the sense to run" when confronted by a man driving a vehicle thought to have had an English registration.

The driver of the van is alleged to have offered the child sweets in exchange for getting into his vehicle.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have seen the van in the area to contact them.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police received a report on Sunday evening in relation to a suspicious van in the Bell Steele Road/Woodside area. The van is described as dark blue in colour.

Advertisement

"The make/model is unknown, but possibly a Vauxhall. The van may have an English registration.

"At approximately 2030 hours, the occupant of this van has allegedly attempted to lure a child into the van, stating that they had sweets.

"Fortunately, the child had the sense to run and seek the help of a nearby passer-by. The van then drove off in the direction of the Stewartstown Road.

"Police are urging any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward with any information in relation to this van. Quote CCS 1257 26/03/18.

"Furthermore, please be vigilant in and around the Poleglass area and do not hesitate to call Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency should you be concerned of any suspicious vehicles."