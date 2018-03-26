English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast
News

English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast

POLICE have appealed for information after a man allegedly attempted to lure a child into his English-registered van in Belfast last night.

The incident occurred in the Poleglass area of west Belfast at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Officers say the child "had the sense to run" when confronted by a man driving a vehicle thought to have had an English registration.

The driver of the van is alleged to have offered the child sweets in exchange for getting into his vehicle.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have seen the van in the area to contact them.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police received a report on Sunday evening in relation to a suspicious van in the Bell Steele Road/Woodside area. The van is described as dark blue in colour.

Advertisement

"The make/model is unknown, but possibly a Vauxhall. The van may have an English registration.

"At approximately 2030 hours, the occupant of this van has allegedly attempted to lure a child into the van, stating that they had sweets.

"Fortunately, the child had the sense to run and seek the help of a nearby passer-by. The van then drove off in the direction of the Stewartstown Road.

"Police are urging any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward with any information in relation to this van. Quote CCS 1257 26/03/18.

"Furthermore, please be vigilant in and around the Poleglass area and do not hesitate to call Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency should you be concerned of any suspicious vehicles."

See More: Attempted Abduction, Belfast, Northern Ireland, PSNI, Poleglass

Related

Receptionist awarded €46k after being sacked for refusing to have sex with boss
News 2 hours ago

Receptionist awarded €46k after being sacked for refusing to have sex with boss

By: Ryan Price

Rugby rape trial: Jury told 'a woman is entitled to say no' to sexual activity
News 2 hours ago

Rugby rape trial: Jury told 'a woman is entitled to say no' to sexual activity

By: Aidan Lonergan

'My beautiful, funny, intelligent baby' – Elisha Gault's heartbroken mum leads tributes to tragic Irish teen
News 3 hours ago

'My beautiful, funny, intelligent baby' – Elisha Gault's heartbroken mum leads tributes to tragic Irish teen

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

This Is Us star Mandy Moore uncovers Irish roots during visit to Irish town
Entertainment 2 hours ago

This Is Us star Mandy Moore uncovers Irish roots during visit to Irish town

By: Jack Beresford

Van Morrison ‘relieved’ as he announces divorce from wife
Entertainment 4 hours ago

Van Morrison ‘relieved’ as he announces divorce from wife

By: Ryan Price

Tánaiste Simon Coveney to back abortion up to 12 weeks following dramatic change of heart
News 6 hours ago

Tánaiste Simon Coveney to back abortion up to 12 weeks following dramatic change of heart

By: Ryan Price

Irish gangster's brother injured in balcony plunge fleeing two 'hitmen'
News 6 hours ago

Irish gangster's brother injured in balcony plunge fleeing two 'hitmen'

By: Ryan Price

Body recovered from river identified as missing teen Elisha Gault
News 7 hours ago

Body recovered from river identified as missing teen Elisha Gault

By: Ryan Price