'Enlighten me': Climate change activist Great Thunberg in brutal takedown of influencer Andrew Tate

CONTROVERSIAL social media personality Andrew Tate is no stranger to feuds, but the former kickboxing champion may have met his match in climate change activist Great Thunberg.

Tate, who has had previous run-ins with social media personality Logan Paul and Twitch streamer xQc, goaded Thunberg on Twitter yesterday.

Tate, born in America to an English mother and American father, has only recently returned to Twitter after his 2017 ban for comments about women was lifted following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

Trying to get a rise out of Thunberg while also flaunting his wealth, Tate tweeted the campaigner on Tuesday with a picture of himself filling up one of his Bugati cars.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

Along with the image was a post, saying: "Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars.

"My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.

"My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.

"This is just the start.

"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

However, Thunberg calmly replied to Tate's message on Wednesday, hinting that his fleet of cars may be compensating for something…

Quoting his message, she tweeted: "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at [email protected]"

Her simple but effective reply has already received 750,000 likes, more than six times Tate's original message.

The former heavyweight kickboxer seemed less than impressed that his tweet had backfired, responding: "How dare you?!"

However, many Twitter users were already revelling in Tate's brutal takedown by the 19-year-old Swede.

