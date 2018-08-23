Ryanair has announced a new route between Cork and London Luton
THE low-cost airline has announced a new route between Cork Airport and Luton airport in London.

Ryanair will run the service six times a week as part of its winter schedule.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Customers can now choose from a total number of 10 winter routes to exciting destinations such as Barcelona Reus, Bordeaux, Faro and Gdansk.

"To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale from €14.99, which are available for booking from today until midnight on Monday, August 27, for travel from September to January.”

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: “Cork Airport welcomes today’s Ryanair announcement of a new year-round six times weekly service to London Luton from October and we encourage passengers across the South of Ireland to use the new service."

