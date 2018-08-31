About time? EU set to ditch daylight saving time bringing an end to twice-yearly clock changes
News

About time? EU set to ditch daylight saving time bringing an end to twice-yearly clock changes

THE European Union will back calls to ditch biannual clock changes after a large-scale public survey, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said today.

The public consultation found that more than 80% of EU citizens want to abolish daylight saving time and instead remain on standard summer time all year.

Speaking to the German ZDF network this morning, Mr Juncker said: "The people want that... and we will make it happen".

At present, all EU member states put their clocks forward one hour on the last Sunday of March and back again on the last Sunday in October.

But Mr Juncker's statement appears to confirm that the bloc will follow its citizens' wishes and abolish the changeovers in spring and autumn.

Advertisement

The implications of a clock change for the Irish border post-Brexit are unclear (Image: Getty)

The European Parliament and the 28 member nations, including Ireland, will need to approve legislation before any changes go ahead.

It remains unclear whether Britain and Northern Ireland would be subject to the legislation post-Brexit.

If the UK was to remain on daylight saving time and Ireland was to switch to year-long standard time, it could pose yet more problems for the Irish border.

One of the main critics of daylight saving time is Finland, which has one of the most northerly EU capital cities in Helsinki.

Over 70,000 Finns signed a petition last year to urge the government to bring an end to the twice-yearly clock changes.

Advertisement

A number of Finland's neighbours including non-EU states such as Russia, Belarus and Ukraine already scrapped daylight saving time in 2011.

Other supporters of the time-shift include road safety campaigners - who claim extra light in the mornings and additional evening light in summer could help prevent traffic accidents.

See More: Clock, Daylight Saving Time, EU, European Union, Irish Border, Jean Claude Juncker, Time

Related

Irish clock that plays God Save the Queen fetched £84,000 at auction
News 2 years ago

Irish clock that plays God Save the Queen fetched £84,000 at auction

By: James Mulhall

Mark Hamill praises bullied boy for following the 'Jedi Way' by not fighting back
News 2 hours ago

Mark Hamill praises bullied boy for following the 'Jedi Way' by not fighting back

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland's top foodie destination for 2018 has been revealed
News 2 hours ago

Ireland's top foodie destination for 2018 has been revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Furious bride-to-be blasts maid of honour for getting engaged before her wedding
News 53 minutes ago

Furious bride-to-be blasts maid of honour for getting engaged before her wedding

By: Jack Beresford

Driverless buses to be road tested in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Driverless buses to be road tested in Dublin

By: Ryan Price

Presidential candidate Peter Casey thinks Ireland should follow UK on Brexit
News 1 hour ago

Presidential candidate Peter Casey thinks Ireland should follow UK on Brexit

By: Ryan Price

Mayo role holds no appeal for Jim McGuinness
Sport 2 hours ago

Mayo role holds no appeal for Jim McGuinness

By: Stephen Mahon

Man arrested following stabbing in Limerick city
News 2 hours ago

Man arrested following stabbing in Limerick city

By: Ryan Price