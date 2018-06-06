Euromillions ticket worth €17 million won by staff syndicate
News

Euromillions ticket worth €17 million won by staff syndicate

The jackpot was won last night by just one ticket which contained five winning numbers and two lucky stars.

Numbers 9, 15, 22, 39 and 46 and lucky stars 4 and 5 won a staff syndicate €17 million in the Euromillions draw on Tuesday.

The staff syndicate was purchased by Stakelums Home Hardware in Tipperary.

The total sum won by the ticket is expected to be split between the 34 members of staff working in Stakelums meaning each employee will receive more than €500,000.

The €17 million win the Euromillions draw follows a €4.3 million Lotto jackpot which was won last Sunday, also in County Limerick.

