FAI condemn assault on referee which left him bruised and bloodied

A SOCCER referee was admitted to hospital over the weekend following an alleged incident that took place in the aftermath of a match in Westmeath.

The referee was left with a bloodied, swollen face as a result of working at a match in Westmeath.

The ref was identified as Daniel Sweeney, from Tullamore, County Offaly, who was officiating the match between Horseleap FC and Mullingar Town FC when the incident took place.

According to reports, the incident involved three players and a supporter and occurred during the game.

The Football Association of Ireland condemned the attack on Mr Sweeney, tweeting: "The FAI would like to state that it does not condone any abuse - verbal or physical - towards match officials and takes such attacks very seriously."

"An Garda Síochána are currently investigating a recent incident and the Association will support that in any way it can," they added.

