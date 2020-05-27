Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits
News

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits

Families could soon be able to pay outdoor visits to relatives in nursing homes, under plans being discussed by government officials. 

The introduction of outdoor visits, while maintaining social distancing, is one option being discussed by the National Public Health Emergency Team. 

It comes amid growing concerns over the impact the current ban on all visits may be having on the mental health of care home residents across Ireland. 

Under the Irish government’s current schedule for lifting lockdown, visitors will not be allowed to return to nursing homes until June 29 at the earliest. 

However, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said they are looking to find a “creative” solution to help elderly residents reconnect with loves ones. 

Advertisement

He said: “These are people who are at advanced age in life and they are being cut off for extended periods of time from families. 

“And then the challenge that that has in maintaining not just their mental health but their physical health and mobility. 

“And that has a challenge in terms of their ongoing frailty and the pace at which that happens. 

So we’re concerned about that.” 

Mr. Holohan also sought to rebuff any criticism of the state’s handling of outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes, saying they acted “quickly” to tackle the spread of Covid-19. 

He said tackling community transmission was key to protecting older people in these facilities: 

Advertisement

"I think the response of the State has been significant, a very early response in comparison to other countries, of a public-health-led response, which, in the first case, had to deal with community transmission of this virus,” he said. 

"There is simply no way of protecting nursing homes, or any institutional setting, if we don't control the spread of this infection in the community in general." 

He added that apportioning blame was “unhelpful” and that there were “lessons to learn” for all of the organisations involved in tackling Covid-19 in residential settings.  

See More: Care Homes, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Nursing Homes

Related

Donald Trump blasts Twitter for flagging his tweets with a fact-check warning
News 2 hours ago

Donald Trump blasts Twitter for flagging his tweets with a fact-check warning

By: Jack Beresford

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March
News 18 hours ago

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March

By: Rachael O'Connor

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity
News 18 hours ago

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Ireland set for hottest day of the year
News 14 minutes ago

Ireland set for hottest day of the year

By: Jack Beresford

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says
News 35 minutes ago

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says

By: Jack Beresford

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy
News 19 hours ago

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy

By: Rachael O'Connor

The many surprisingly good values of the common weed
Home & Garden 20 hours ago

The many surprisingly good values of the common weed

By: Charlie Wilkins

Businesses face 12 months of economic disruption due to devastating impact of Covid-19
News 20 hours ago

Businesses face 12 months of economic disruption due to devastating impact of Covid-19

By: Fiona Audley