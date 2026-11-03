Enterprise Minister will cover as Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan steps back due to illness

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has confirmed ministerial cover for Culture Minister Partick O’Donovan while he steps back from his role to recover form illness.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke well step in and take over Mr O’Donovan’s portfolio in his absence, following a request by Tánaiste Simon Harris.

“I want to thank all of those who have been in touch in recent weeks and have wished me well in my recovery,” Minister O’Donovan said.

“I am heartened by the support they have offered to me and my family at this time.”

He added: “I want to particularly thank the Tánaiste for his consistent and ongoing support for me and for my work, which I look forward to returning to in due course.

"I want to thank Minister Burke for temporarily agreeing to assume my responsibilities in the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport."

During this period, Minister O’Donovan will remain a Cabinet Minister without portfolio.

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