Arrests made after pedestrian found ‘trapped under car’ in Belfast collision

TWO people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Belfast.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“Police received a report that a woman was trapped under a vehicle in the Annadale Avenue area, just after midnight on Monday, November 2,” the PSNI’s Local Policing Inspector Wilson said.

“Officers attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues. The woman, aged in her late teens, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, but not life-threatening, injuries,” he added.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury. He remains in custody at this time,” Inspector Wilseon explained.

"Due to injuries sustained by the driver, an 18-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene, on suspicion of wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in public and attempted criminal damage,” he added.

“She remains in custody.”

The police force has urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision and the events leading up to it, and police would appeal to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 3 of 02/11/26," Inspector Wilson said.

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