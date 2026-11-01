Appeal after toddler injured by firework thrown by youths in Co. Tyrone

POLICE have appealed for information after a toddler was injured by a firework thrown by a group of youths in Co. Tyrone.

The child, a girl aged under two, required hospital treatment after suffering a burn on her arm.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has condemned those who deliberately targeted crews with fireworks in Co. Tyrone, Co. Down and Co. Fermanagh.

"We acknowledge these incidents were isolated to a small minority of individuals, but this antisocial behaviour could have had devastating consequences," said a spokesperson for the NIFRS.

In the Co. Tyrone incident, police received a report at around 8.30pm on Saturday that a group of young people were throwing fireworks outside a petrol station in the Main Street area of Carrickmore.

"One firework which they threw into the road partially exploded and then bounced back, exploding for a second time beside a child who was in the area with her parents," said Inspector McDonagh of the PSNI.

"She sustained a burn to her forearm, which required hospital treatment.

"This little girl was aged under two and it's only by sheer luck that the consequences of this reckless act weren't even more serious.

"The irresponsibility of throwing fireworks near a petrol station is shocking.

"There were four young men, aged in their mid-teens and wearing dark-coloured tracksuits, involved and we would appeal to anyone with information on the identity of those responsible to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Across the North, the NIFRS said it responded to 89 operational incidents between 6pm on October 31 and 1am on November 1.

"Several of these were Halloween related, including 23 involving bonfires," said a spokesperson.

"Sadly, fireworks were intentionally directed at fire crews who attended six separate incidents across Kilkeel, Drumquin and Enniskillen.

"We cannot emphasise enough how dangerous fireworks are, as they can result in life-changing injuries if used inappropriately.

"We acknowledge these incidents were isolated to a small minority of individuals, but this antisocial behaviour could have had devastating consequences.

"Fortunately, on this occasion no damage or injuries were sustained by fire crews, which enabled operational response to be maintained throughout the evening.

"We would like to thank the public for their support throughout the Halloween evening.

"NIFRS recommends the safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending professionally organised public firework displays."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.