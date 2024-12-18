Family of Sean O'Neill pay tribute to 'much-loved son and brother' after man convicted of murder

THE FAMILY of Sean O'Neill, who died after being stabbed in West London during an altercation before two groups, has paid tribute to him after a man was convicted of his murder.

Mr O'Neill, 30, died at the scene of the incident on Thursday, May 18 last year in Reynolds Road, Hayes.

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Dellan Charles was found guilty following a trial at Kingston Crown Court.

"Sean was a much-loved son and brother and I would like to pay tribute to his family who have remained resolute and dignified throughout the long manhunt and trial process," said Detective Inspector Kevin Martin.

'Big heart'

In a statement, Mr O'Neill's family said they will miss his 'charming smile and fun-loving personality'.

"It has been an extremely challenging 19 months since Sean was taken from us," read the statement,

"Today's verdict won't bring Sean back or take away our unimaginable grief, but we are grateful that the person responsible has been held to account.

"We really appreciate the efforts of the Metropolitan Police and the CPS in bringing about justice, as well as the support we have received throughout this difficult process.

"Sean will be remembered for his big heart, charming smile and fun-loving personality.

"He is incredibly loved by us all and we miss him every day."

'Posing no threat'

An investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a man found suffering injuries in Reynolds Road, Hayes.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found Mr O'Neill with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr O'Neill's death was caused by sharp force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

The jury heard that Charles chased and stabbed Mr O'Neill when he became separated following a prolonged altercation in the street between their respective groups of friends.

"Sean found himself in the middle of a violent dispute between two groups," said DI Martin.

"He was targeted by the defendant while he was running away and posing no threat."

Manhunt

Charles was arrested more than 10 months later after police issued a public appeal to trace him on March 26 this year.

Within 24 hours, officers had received information that led them to an address in Coventry, where Charles was located.

The following day he was charged with Mr O'Neill's murder.

He is due to be sentenced on Monday, March 17, 2025.

A second man — 27-year-old Shakil McCrea of Sinclair Road, W14 — was convicted of possession of a knife.

He was arrested on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at an address in West Drayton and charged the following day.