Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision
News

Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision

Patrick (Jim) Byrne (Image: Cambridgeshire Constabulary)

THE FAMILY of an Irishman who died in a collision in Cambridgeshire last week have paid tribute to him.

Patrick (Jim) Byrne, 89, was struck by a car while walking in Buckden Road, Brampton, at about 8.40am on September 15.

The Offaly native, of Spinney Close, Brampton, died at the scene.

Paying tribute, his family described him as "a loving, caring, kind and generous man".

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick — a loving husband of Margaret (Jean) Byrne, proud father of Glynis, Lorraine, Angela, Graham and beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to Katrina, Victoria, Jessica, Sinead, Niamh, Shane, Luc and Aoife," the family said in a statement,

"Patrick lived in Brampton for more than 20 years.

"Originally from Co. Offaly in Ireland, he enjoyed his gardening, going for local walks, spending time with his family and taking in plenty of sports, especially Judo, which he taught for many years.

"A loving, caring, kind and generous man, Patrick's memories will live on."

The driver of the car was uninjured and is assisting police.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary, quoting incident 84 of September 15.

See More: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Related

Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby
News 2 years ago

Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby

By: Gerard Donaghy

Robert De Niro on tracing his Irish heritage after years of searching
News 10 hours ago

Robert De Niro on tracing his Irish heritage after years of searching

By: Jack Beresford

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system to end immediately
News 17 hours ago

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system to end immediately

By: Michael Murphy

Latest

Ireland set for major temperature drop from next week, Met Éireann forecasts
News 22 hours ago

Ireland set for major temperature drop from next week, Met Éireann forecasts

By: Michael Murphy

Taoiseach urges UN to respond to ‘alarm bells’ over Covid, conflict and climate change
News 23 hours ago

Taoiseach urges UN to respond to ‘alarm bells’ over Covid, conflict and climate change

By: Michael Murphy

Guinness Announces Chicago Taproom to open in 2023
News 1 day ago

Guinness Announces Chicago Taproom to open in 2023

By: Frank Collins

Remembering Arthur Guinness, creator of 'the black stuff', born on this day in 1725
Life & Style 1 day ago

Remembering Arthur Guinness, creator of 'the black stuff', born on this day in 1725

By: Rachael O'Connor

Five endangered cheetah cubs born in Cork's Fota Wildlife Park, and public asked to help name them
News 1 day ago

Five endangered cheetah cubs born in Cork's Fota Wildlife Park, and public asked to help name them

By: Rachael O'Connor