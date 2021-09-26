Family pay tribute to Irish great-grandfather who died in Cambridgeshire collision

THE FAMILY of an Irishman who died in a collision in Cambridgeshire last week have paid tribute to him.

Patrick (Jim) Byrne, 89, was struck by a car while walking in Buckden Road, Brampton, at about 8.40am on September 15.

The Offaly native, of Spinney Close, Brampton, died at the scene.

Paying tribute, his family described him as "a loving, caring, kind and generous man".

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick — a loving husband of Margaret (Jean) Byrne, proud father of Glynis, Lorraine, Angela, Graham and beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to Katrina, Victoria, Jessica, Sinead, Niamh, Shane, Luc and Aoife," the family said in a statement,

"Patrick lived in Brampton for more than 20 years.

"Originally from Co. Offaly in Ireland, he enjoyed his gardening, going for local walks, spending time with his family and taking in plenty of sports, especially Judo, which he taught for many years.

"A loving, caring, kind and generous man, Patrick's memories will live on."

The driver of the car was uninjured and is assisting police.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary, quoting incident 84 of September 15.