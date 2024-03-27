Family pay tribute to mother-of-seven as partner is charged with murder
News

Family pay tribute to mother-of-seven as partner is charged with murder

Pauline Sweeney was described as 'the life and soul of every room she walked into' (Image: via West Midlands Police)

A FAMILY have paid tribute to a mother-of-seven who was found dead at a property in Coventry last week.

Pauline Sweeney, 50, was found with serious stab wounds at an address in Long Close Avenue on Wednesday, March 20 and died a short time later.

Her partner, 57-year-old William Brady, has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody.

In a tribute issued through West Midlands Police on Tuesday, Ms Sweeney's family described her as 'a strong woman who wouldn't let anything bring her down'.

"Pauline Sweeney was our mother. She was the life and soul of every room she walked into," read the statement.

Ms Sweeney was a mother of seven (Image: West Midlands Police)

"She was a strong woman who wouldn't let anything bring her down.

"We'll remember her with a tear in our eye and love in our hearts.

"Rest in peace. Love from your seven children."

A statement from West Midlands Police added: "Our thoughts remain with Pauline's loved ones at this distressing time and we'll be doing all we can to support them."

Brady is due to appear before the Crown Court again on May 9.

