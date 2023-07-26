Family's tribute after 'loving, caring' mother-of-four dies in house fire

THE FAMILY of a mother-of-four who died in a house fire in Manchester last week have paid tribute to their loved one.

In a statement, the family of Jeanette Burke, 49, said she was 'loved by everyone'.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called last Thursday, July 20 to reports of a fire on Edale Avenue in the Moston area of the city.

Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts, Ms Burke sadly passed away at the scene.

Paying tribute to her, Ms Burke's family said she was 'a loving, caring mother'.

"As a family, we are devastated with the loss of Jeanette," read a statement released by the family on Tuesday.

"She was a loving, caring mother of four children who was also very excited about the news of her unborn granddaughter.

"Jeanette was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed by her parents, husband, children, siblings, nieces, nephews and her extended family.

"It is clear from the many tributes and all the support that we have received, how well that Jeanette was thought of throughout the community and the many friends that she had.

"As a family, we are still in shock at last Thursday’s events, but we can’t thank people enough for their well-wishes, especially to her children."