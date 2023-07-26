Family's tribute after 'loving, caring' mother-of-four dies in house fire
News

Family's tribute after 'loving, caring' mother-of-four dies in house fire

Jeanette Burke (Image: GMP)

THE FAMILY of a mother-of-four who died in a house fire in Manchester last week have paid tribute to their loved one.

In a statement, the family of Jeanette Burke, 49, said she was 'loved by everyone'.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called last Thursday, July 20 to reports of a fire on Edale Avenue in the Moston area of the city.

Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts, Ms Burke sadly passed away at the scene.

Paying tribute to her, Ms Burke's family said she was 'a loving, caring mother'.

"As a family, we are devastated with the loss of Jeanette," read a statement released by the family on Tuesday.

"She was a loving, caring mother of four children who was also very excited about the news of her unborn granddaughter.

"Jeanette was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed by her parents, husband, children, siblings, nieces, nephews and her extended family.

"It is clear from the many tributes and all the support that we have received, how well that Jeanette was thought of throughout the community and the many friends that she had.

"As a family, we are still in shock at last Thursday’s events, but we can’t thank people enough for their well-wishes, especially to her children."

See More: Greater Manchester Police, Manchester

Related

Woman who poisoned and beat five-year-old son is given life sentence after being found guilty of murder
News 1 week ago

Woman who poisoned and beat five-year-old son is given life sentence after being found guilty of murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police in England arrest man fleeing to Belfast after shopping spree with suspected fake notes
News 3 weeks ago

Police in England arrest man fleeing to Belfast after shopping spree with suspected fake notes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family of beloved great-gran who died in Christmas Day collision 'upset and disappointed' after man sentenced
News 1 month ago

Family of beloved great-gran who died in Christmas Day collision 'upset and disappointed' after man sentenced

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Police appeal for help in search for missing 15-year-old from Cork
News 1 day ago

Police appeal for help in search for missing 15-year-old from Cork

By: Fiona Audley

Fishamble brings Eugene O’Brien’s award-winning play Heaven to Edinburgh Fringe
Entertainment 1 day ago

Fishamble brings Eugene O’Brien’s award-winning play Heaven to Edinburgh Fringe

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth
News 1 day ago

Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth

By: Fiona Audley

Irish author tackles devastating Famine tragedy in latest book
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish author tackles devastating Famine tragedy in latest book

By: Fiona Audley

Irish celebrity vet Noel Fitzpatrick returns with new television series
News 1 day ago

Irish celebrity vet Noel Fitzpatrick returns with new television series

By: Fiona Audley