Farmer banned from keeping animals for ten years following cruelty offences
News

Farmer banned from keeping animals for ten years following cruelty offences

Inspections at the man's farm found that dogs were being kept in a van without water. Photo: ISPCA News

A farmer in Donegal has received a suspended sentence and a 10 year ban from keeping animals after being convicted of a number of animal cruelty offences.

74-year-old Leslie Stewart of Letterkenny appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Monday for having kept animals in various states of neglect on his farm with the prosecution coming after multiple inspections by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), assisted by ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley.

The visits took place between 2019 and 2021 during which the animals' living conditions were noted.

In 2016, Stewart received a suspended jail sentence and a two-year disqualification from keeping animal for cruelty to horses and donkeys discovered on his property.

The accused had entered guilty pleas to 16 of the 30 charges he faced at a previous court sitting on September 6th.

The offences related to dogs being kept in a van without water, allowing the carcass of a sheep to remain unburied, and keeping pigs and poultry in trailers without adequate access to water.

Three dogs were removed from a locked van and assessed for symptoms of heat stroke. The dogs were taken to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) for rehabilitation and were subsequently rehomed.

Passing sentence, Judge Éiteáin Cunningham described the case as "horrendous" and "disturbing", fining Stewart a total of €1,500.

She also banned him from keeping animals for 10 years, noting that the accused had clearly "not earned" from the experience of his previous two-year ban.

The court heard the accused was currently leasing 33 acres of land at The Thorn, with Judge Cunningham instructing that department be made aware of who controls the lands and that no animals were to be kept in sheds on the land in the course of the 10-year ban.

The judge ordered that any animals on the land, understood to be two dogs and a number of poultry, were to be seized.

Stewart was sentenced to a total of four months in jail which was suspended for 12 months.

Related

STEM advocate and former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly among honourees for inaugural African American Irish Diaspora Leadership Award
News 1 hour ago

STEM advocate and former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly among honourees for inaugural African American Irish Diaspora Leadership Award

By: Connell McHugh

Prince George tells classmate 'my dad will be king so you better watch out,' royal author says
News 3 hours ago

Prince George tells classmate 'my dad will be king so you better watch out,' royal author says

By: Irish Post

The former Brazilian World Cup and Balon D'Or winner Kaka was outpaced by a 58-year old Cork man at the Berlin Marathon
News 22 hours ago

The former Brazilian World Cup and Balon D'Or winner Kaka was outpaced by a 58-year old Cork man at the Berlin Marathon

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford believes that his young Irish side 'have really promising futures ahead of them'
Sport 57 minutes ago

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford believes that his young Irish side 'have really promising futures ahead of them'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT |Ireland suffered an cruel penalty defeat in Israel which ended their chance of a first ever U21 European Championships
Sport 3 hours ago

REPORT |Ireland suffered an cruel penalty defeat in Israel which ended their chance of a first ever U21 European Championships

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dolores Vischer — in her own words
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Dolores Vischer — in her own words

By: admin

Eurovision 2023 to be hosted in Liverpool or Glasgow
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Eurovision 2023 to be hosted in Liverpool or Glasgow

By: Irish Post

Nathan Collins has added clarity on the Jack Grealish red card and says 'there was nothing malicious in it'
Sport 1 day ago

Nathan Collins has added clarity on the Jack Grealish red card and says 'there was nothing malicious in it'

By: Conor O'Donoghue