EVERYONE HAS a favourite moment from Father Ted.

First broadcast back in 1995, the sitcom remains a firm favourite with Irish viewers and fans of comedy the world over.

So, when Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon popped up on The Tommy Tiernan Show this week, fans knew they were in for a treat – and he didn’t disappoint.

O’Hanlon made his name playing the dimwitted Father Dougal on the series and featured in any number of classic moments from the show’s 25-episode run.

However, when it came to singling out his own favourite moment from the series beloved by millions, O’Hanlon picked a scene that would have surprised many.

“There's one I just love and it comes on a closing title sequence,” he told Tiernan.

“There was an all-priest sports day and all the priests end up in a fight at the end. Dougal does something completely out of character, the boldest thing he's ever done in his life.

“Dougal is standing there looking on and he's really kind of shocked, then he goes over and kicks someone and just runs away!”

A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the scene nevertheless ranks among O’Hanlon’s most beloved from his time on the show.

“That was probably one of my favourite moments. Whenever I see that one I have a little chuckle,” he said.

Now 55, O’Hanlon also revealed he often struggles to watch the show back – mainly because he’s shocked out how often he broke character.

“I would never sit down to watch it but it would often come on, or someone at home would be watching it,” he explained.

“You'd linger for a minute or two just to see something. I'm always struck by how unprofessional I am actually, I'm often laughing in the background.

“Sometimes it was (part of it), other times it was just me laughing at something Dermot or someone was doing, just laughing at the whole thing.

“It was a great laugh. You were there and saw it, it was great fun. The whole process was such good fun.”