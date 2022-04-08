Ferrero recall extended to all batches and additional sizes of implicated Kinder products

THE FOOD Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has today advised that Ferrero is extending its recall of implicated Kinder products to all best before dates and all pack sizes of Kinder Schokobons due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

To date (8 April), there have been 15 cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella as that responsible for the UK outbreak. A number of these Irish cases have involved young children.

The investigation into the outbreak, which is also affecting a number of other European countries, is ongoing.

This extended food recall today relates to the Kinder products listed as follows:

Kinder Surprise (20g) - All batches and all best before dates

Kinder Surprise (20g x 3) - All batches and all best before dates

Kinder Mini Eggs (75g) - All batches and all best before dates

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g) - All batches and all best before dates

Kinder Surprise (100g) - All batches and all best before dates

Kinder Schokobons (all pack sizes) - All batches and all best before dates

The FSAI is warning consumers who may have any of the products at home not to eat the affected products.

"If anyone has any of the affected products at home, we are advising them not to eat them," the FSAI said.

"We know that many of these Kinder products are popular at this time of year with Easter approaching. We urge consumers to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that they are not eaten."

The FSAI is working closely with the Department of Health and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre of the HSE, as well as the relevant agencies in the UK and Europe. The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and the FSAI will provide further updates, as necessary.