Fifth person charged in connection with murder of young father David Molloy
News

A FIFTH person has been charged in connection with the murder of David Molloy in Hemel Hempstead.

Mr Molloy, a 24-year-old father-of-one, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday, March 13, in Saturn Way in the town.

In a moving tribute, Mr Molloy's family described him as “a devoted son, brother, uncle and a loving father”.

On Thursday, Paul Smith, 48, from Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, was charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

He has been bailed to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, April 27.

Four people have already been charged in connection with the incident.

Mohammed Tariq Khalid, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with Mr Molloy’s murder.

Karen Payne, 37, of Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Emma Payne, 40, of Eight Acres, Tring, and Matthew Eyles, 43, of no fixed address, are both charged with assisting an offender.

All four have been remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday, April 16.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Luton, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

