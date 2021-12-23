RNLI and Coast Guard issue safety appeal for Christmas period

2021 proved to be a busy year with an almost 20% increase in callouts, placing extra demand on Search and Rescue providers, including Coast Guard and RNLI volunteer crews.

They are also highlighting the risks of suffering cold water shock, which is a danger for anyone entering water 15°C or below. Average sea temperature around Ireland at this time of year are just 6-10°C, which can pose a risk of hypothermia, even for the most experienced of open water swimmers.

Irish Coast Guard, Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole said:

"We wish to say a special thank everybody involved in SAR for their commitment and service in these extraordinary times with a special thank you to the volunteer members of the rescue services.

"People love to get out and about over the Christmas and New Year period. For those who have an opportunity to go on coastal walks always remember to Stay Back Stay High Stay Dry – and this year please be especially mindful of Covid related restrictions".

"It is important to distinguish between the traditional Christmas quick dip and longer swims," he added. "Open water swimming at this time of the year is only for experienced participants and never ever swim alone."