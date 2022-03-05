Final Covid-19 regulations for international travellers to be scrapped from midnight
News

Final Covid-19 regulations for international travellers to be scrapped from midnight

THE REQUIREMENT for international travellers to supply Covid-19 documentation on arrival into Ireland is to end from midnight tonight, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Up to now, passengers arriving in Ireland were obliged to fill out a Passenger Locator Form, outlining where they were coming from and where they would be staying during their time in Ireland for track and tracing purposes.

They also needed to show proof of immunity, vaccination, or a negative Covid test taken within 2-3 days of arrival into the country.

On Saturday afternoon, Mr Donnelly tweeted:

"I've just signed the regulations removing the Covid requirements for incoming international passengers.

"These were the last remaining Covid [regulations]. Effective from midnight tonight."

The Minister added: "Another step forward in our Covid efforts."

