Final Covid-19 regulations for international travellers to be scrapped from midnight

THE REQUIREMENT for international travellers to supply Covid-19 documentation on arrival into Ireland is to end from midnight tonight, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Up to now, passengers arriving in Ireland were obliged to fill out a Passenger Locator Form, outlining where they were coming from and where they would be staying during their time in Ireland for track and tracing purposes.

They also needed to show proof of immunity, vaccination, or a negative Covid test taken within 2-3 days of arrival into the country.

I’ve just signed the regulations removing the Covid requirements for incoming international passengers (Passenger Locator Form, proof of vaccine status / test). These were the last remaining Covid regs. Effective from midnight tonight. Another step forward in our Covid efforts. pic.twitter.com/dACL1LULem — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) March 5, 2022

On Saturday afternoon, Mr Donnelly tweeted:

