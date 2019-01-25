Fire crews tackle blaze at singer Ed Sheeran’s country estate
FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a blaze at the country estate of singer Ed Sheeran.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a small building fire at the property in Dennington just after 7.30am today.

The Shape Of You singer owns four homes next to each other near the village of Framlingham, where he grew up.

Three fire engines were dispatched to deal with the incident.

The fire was quickly extinguished after two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the blaze.

Crews then ventilated the area of heavy smoke with the incident dealt with by 9am.

It is not clear if Sheeran, who is set to begin the final leg of his ÷ (Divide) Tour next month, was at the property at the time.

However the fire service confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

According to The Sun, they could not confirm what caused the blaze but said there would be no further investigation into the incident.

