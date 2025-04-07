Extensive fire damage in Co Mayo national park
News

Extensive fire damage in Co Mayo national park

The Claggan Mountain Coastal Trail is a popular route for tourists and locals alike (Photo: Neville Goodman via Wikimedia Commons)

A SIGNIFICANT section of a well-known walking route in Co Mayo was destroyed by fire over the weekend in an event which investigators are still trying to piece together.

The popular walkway on the Claggan Mountain Coastal Trail, which was purpose-built from bog oak in 2014, suffered extensive damage in a blaze last Friday night. It had been popular with both local and travelling naturists alike and is likely to impact the region’s local economy which relies heavily on tourism.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has said that the trail will remain closed until further notice. It also said that clean up and repair works will not be able to commence until the investigation into the fire’s cause is fully completed.

Posting on social media, the NPWS described the event as ‘heartbreaking’. Overall, the boardwalk extends over 2km in distance and leads into the Wild Nephin National Park, which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Minister of State for Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan said that every available resource would be provided by the Government to establish the cause of the fire. Mr O’Sullivan emphasised the loss of habitat which is likely to have resulted from the incident and which he called ‘devastating’.

There have also been incidents in other parts of the national park, which fire crews have been attending to today. One fire in particular, in the Letterkeen area of Co Mayo, started in the early hours of this morning.

Fire service personnel have been working to bring this blaze under control, though the extent of damage remains unclear. Investigators have said that the task ahead of them is extensive and the NPWS are awaiting further notice about how much of the park will be closed to the public.

See More: Christopher O'Sullivan, Claggan Mountain Coastal Trail, Minister Of State For Heritage And Biodiversity, NPWS, Wild Nephin National Park

Related

People Before Profit TD being treated for throat cancer
News 2 hours ago

People Before Profit TD being treated for throat cancer

By: James Conor Patterson

Tánaiste to attend emergency EU meeting in response to tariff war
News 2 hours ago

Tánaiste to attend emergency EU meeting in response to tariff war

By: James Conor Patterson

Police name young man who died in Co. Armagh collision
News 23 hours ago

Police name young man who died in Co. Armagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Check out Liam Neeson in trailer for Naked Gun reboot
News 1 day ago

Check out Liam Neeson in trailer for Naked Gun reboot

By: Gerard Donaghy

Girl, 6, dies following collision involving truck in Galway
News 1 day ago

Girl, 6, dies following collision involving truck in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Couple jailed over cruelty to four-week-old baby who was left brain damaged
News 1 day ago

Couple jailed over cruelty to four-week-old baby who was left brain damaged

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí seek help in finding teenage girl missing from Dublin
News 1 day ago

Gardaí seek help in finding teenage girl missing from Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ideals win out over reality in Cambridge debate on united Ireland
Comment 2 days ago

Ideals win out over reality in Cambridge debate on united Ireland

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Immigration isn’t the problem - inequality is
Comment 2 days ago

Immigration isn’t the problem - inequality is

By: Joe Horgan