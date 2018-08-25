Firearm and cocaine worth €105,000 found in Clare
News

Firearm and cocaine worth €105,000 found in Clare

Gardaí have seized drugs and a firearm in an operation in Co. Clare August 24.

As part of an operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in Co. Clare, Gardaí searched a house and lands at Kilmurray, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a sub-machine gun and ammunition, 1.5kgs of Cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1kg of Cannabis Herb with a street value of €20,000.

Gardaí working in stopping the sale of drugs also stopped a car and it was searched at Tulla Road, Ennis.

Advertisement

Half a kilogram of Cocaine with a street value of €35,000 was found.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation and on-going and further searches are being carried out today.

See More: Clare, Firearm, News

Related

Gardaí find motorist with tax and NCT discs doctored with permanent marker
News 2 months ago

Gardaí find motorist with tax and NCT discs doctored with permanent marker

By: Rebecca Keane

Man, 30, killed in Clare car crash identified
News 2 months ago

Man, 30, killed in Clare car crash identified

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead and two injured after car crashes into bridge in Co Clare
News 2 months ago

One dead and two injured after car crashes into bridge in Co Clare

By: Ryan Price

Latest

How well do you know Pope Francis? Take our super tough quiz and find out
News 16 hours ago

How well do you know Pope Francis? Take our super tough quiz and find out

By: Jack Beresford

Irish man spotted watching football match during concert
Entertainment 16 hours ago

Irish man spotted watching football match during concert

By: Rebecca Keane

Johnny Sexton is like Messi - Contepomi
Sport 20 hours ago

Johnny Sexton is like Messi - Contepomi

By: Stephen Mahon

Pocket Rocket Wayne McCullough predicts big things for Irish boxing stars
Sport 22 hours ago

Pocket Rocket Wayne McCullough predicts big things for Irish boxing stars

By: Stephen Mahon

Niall Quinn’s warning to James McClean following latest row
Sport 23 hours ago

Niall Quinn’s warning to James McClean following latest row

By: Stephen Mahon