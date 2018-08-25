Firearm and cocaine worth €105,000 found in Clare

Gardaí have seized drugs and a firearm in an operation in Co. Clare August 24.

As part of an operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in Co. Clare, Gardaí searched a house and lands at Kilmurray, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a sub-machine gun and ammunition, 1.5kgs of Cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1kg of Cannabis Herb with a street value of €20,000.

Gardaí working in stopping the sale of drugs also stopped a car and it was searched at Tulla Road, Ennis.

Half a kilogram of Cocaine with a street value of €35,000 was found.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation and on-going and further searches are being carried out today.