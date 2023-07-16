Five arrested in Co. Armagh as police crack down on bogus charity collectors

FIVE people have been arrested in Co. Armagh as police crack down on bogus charity collectors operating across Northern Ireland.

The four men and one woman were detained on Thursday amid widespread reports of people falsely claiming to be collecting for local charities.

Police have urged members of the public to exercise caution and to not be afraid to challenge those purporting to be collecting on behalf of good causes.

"At around 11.30am on Thursday, July 13 police stopped a car in the Victoria Road area of Armagh," said Inspector Browne of the PSNI.

"Following a search of the car, a number of items were seized including clipboards, and subsequently four men, aged 30, 33, 39 and 48, and one woman, aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

"They remain in police custody at this time.

Be vigilant

"Reports relating to people claiming to be from a local charity approaching members of the public and asking for money have been received across several areas in Northern Ireland.

"We are advising the public to be vigilant, if you are unsure of the authenticity of collectors don’t be afraid to ask them for identification, genuine collectors will not be offended.

"If you are not entirely satisfied they are who they are claiming to be, call 101 and you will be given the option of going through to the Quick Check facility.

"Your call will be answered by a trained police call handler who will take the details of the company which the caller claims to be working for.

"If they are not genuine or the operator thinks there is anything suspicious, they will contact police immediately."

Information about suspected bogus charity collectors can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.