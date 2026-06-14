Irish Government provides €500,000 to support Lancashire GAA Centre of Excellence in Manchester

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has provided a €500,000 grant via the Emigrant Support Programme to support a state-of-the-art GAA Centre of Excellence in Manchester.

The facility at Broughton Park in Chorlton will help Lancashire GAA provide a focal point for Gaelic Games in northern Britain.

The official opening of the centre took place as the site hosted the annual Northern Community Gaelic Games across Friday and Saturday, which saw children from almost 200 clubs and schools take part.

'Sporting community'

Neale Richmond, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, said the development of the centre would strengthen Ireland's connection to Irish people in Britain.

"I am delighted to announce a grant of €500,000 from the government's Emigrant Support Programme to the GAA for the development of a Centre of Excellence at Lancashire GAA," he said.

"I had the honour of turning the sod on this major development last June when I visited for the 2025 Northern Community Gaelic Games.

"Our funding for this flagship project will support the GAA in providing a state-of-the-art facility for Gaelic Games in the region and a new hub for the Irish community in the region for many years to come.

"I have seen the central key role the global GAA network plays as a sporting community and social touch point for many of our Diaspora abroad.

"Partnering on flagship projects like Broughton Park aligns with priorities set out in the Government's Diaspora Strategy and International Sports Diplomacy Strategy.

“I am committed to ensuring this long-running partnership between the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the GAA continues to grow Gaelic Games abroad, while also providing a platform to deepen our connection with Irish communities overseas and to share our heritage with the world."

'Looking to the future'

Founded in 1926, Lancashire GAA has players from nursery age up to adult senior level across 12 clubs who will use the playing facility weekly.

The new Centre for Excellence will serve as the primary hub for Gaelic Games in northern Britain.

It is hoped the development of the site will support the year-on-year growth in playing numbers in schools, clubs and universities across the region.

Jarlath Burns, President of the GAA, said the launch of the new facilities at the Northern Community Games was 'another glorious chapter in the success story that is World GAA'.

"We are enormously grateful for the support and assistance that we receive from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and it is a partnership that has allowed our network of international clubs to continue to be community hubs for our Diaspora," he said.

"Next year the GAA's Provincial Council of Britain will celebrate its centenary.

"It will mark the occasion confidently looking to the future thanks to developments such as Broughton Park.

"It recognises the legions of Irish men and women who played our national games and celebrated our culture over many decades and will enable current and future generations to do the same."

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