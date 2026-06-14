Pride organisations say political parties not welcome at this year's events in Northern Ireland

PRIDE organisations in Northern Ireland have said the North's political parties are once again not welcome at this year's festivities.

Last year, organisers of some LGBTQ+ events said the four political parties of the Northern Ireland Executive were not welcome in an official capacity after supporting a vote in 2024 to ban puberty blockers.

Several organisations have reaffirmed that stance this year, including Omagh Pride, which kicked off the North's Pride season on Saturday with its annual festival.

Belfast Pride, which organises one of Ireland's largest LGBTQ+ festivals, is also backing the ban ahead of its 10-day 35th anniversary celebrations next month.

The nine Pride organisations backing the ban said members of political parties are welcome to attend events in a personal capacity.

'Failure to deliver rights'

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the organisations said they had come together in solidarity 'to make an important decision'.

"Following last year's position, we will again not be accepting applications from parties within the Northern Ireland Executive to participate in 2026 Pride Festivals across Northern Ireland," added the statement.

"Individuals may participate in a personal capacity; however, the display of party branding, political endorsements, or representation of any political party that forms the Northern Ireland Executive is not permitted.

"This reflects the continued failure to deliver the rights, healthcare, protections, and dignity that trans people in Northern Ireland urgently need and deserve.

"Pride is more than celebration — it is protest. It is rooted in action, not words.

"As organisers, we have a responsibility to protect these spaces and ensure they represent genuine, meaningful support for our communities.

"Until clear and accountable standards are in place, we cannot offer a platform to those who have not demonstrated real commitment to LGBTQIA+ equality.

"We urge the Executive to move beyond rhetoric and take tangible action, especially for trans people, across policy, healthcare, and lived experience.

"Our communities deserve dignity, safety, and equality. Pride is protest. Pride is solidarity. Pride demands action."

Belfast Pride

The other organisations backing the stance include Lurgan Pride, Foyle Pride Festival, Newry Pride, Mid and East Antrim Pride, Causeway Pride, Fermanagh Pride and Trans Pride NI.

This year's Belfast Pride Festival gets underway on Friday, July 17 with a host of events across the city.

The highlight is the Pride Parade, which drew 85,000 people last year.

This year's parade takes place on Saturday, July 25.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.