Two arrested following racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast

POLICE have arrested two men in connection with an incident in Belfast that they are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Two people were reportedly injured and damage caused to a property and a vehicle in the Donegall Avenue area of south Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

The incident comes at the end of a week of high tension across Northern Ireland, which saw outbreaks of disorder following a stabbing incident in Belfast on Monday.

The PSNI said that at around 1,10am today, it was reported that a number of men approached a house and began shouting aggressively as the occupants were trying to leave.

"This group then confronted the residents of the property and attacked them, resulting in injuries to two people and damage to the property," said Inspector Wilson of the PSNI.

"It is believed a number of weapons may have been used in this incident.

"Damage was also caused to a car outside the property.

"A woman and a number of young children were inside the property at the time of the incident, which at this time, is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime."

After police arrived, a man in his 40s and another in his 20s were arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences.

They currently remain in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

Anyone with any information on the incident, or those with relevant camera footage, are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 101 of June 14.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.