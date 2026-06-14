Belfast man jailed for catalogue of 'horrific' child sexual abuse

A BELFAST man has been handed a 20-year sentence for a catalogue of 'horrific' child sexual abuse.

Neil Jackson, 44, sexually abused a young girl over a three-year period and committed child cruelty and abuse offences against her and another young girl and boy over a five-year period.

He was convicted of 45 offences against the three victims, then aged between five and 13, ranging from rape of a child under 13 to common assault and other serious sexual offences.

'Depraved'

Jackson must serve 10 years in custody followed by 10 years on licence and will be placed on the child sex offender's register for life.

Detective Superintendent Kerry Brennan said Friday's sentencing reflected ‘the seriousness of the appalling crimes committed by Neil Jackson against vulnerable young children’.

"Over a prolonged period, Jackson subjected them to horrific sexual and physical child abuse, robbing them of their childhood, subjecting them to horrific acts and causing trauma that will remain with them for many years," she said.

"His actions were predatory, manipulative and entirely depraved.

"I want to pay tribute to the three victims in this case for the exceptional courage and resilience they have shown throughout this investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

"Coming forward to report such deeply personal and traumatic experiences requires immense strength and I hope this conviction gives encouragement to anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, to come forward.

"We recognise that no sentence can undo the harm caused, however we hope today's outcome provides some measure of justice and reassurance that those who commit offences against children will be held accountable."

'Disgusting child predator'

In an anonymous statement, the young female victim of Jackson's sexual abuse said that for a long time, she had 'carried the weight of what happened to me in silence'.

"Speaking out was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but I knew I could not allow what happened to define the rest of my life," she added.

"Today's sentence cannot change the past, but it does mean that the person responsible has finally been held accountable for the pain and trauma he caused.

"He is nothing but a disgusting child predator who manipulated me at an incredibly vulnerable age and took everything away from me. Today, I can begin to claim it all back.

"I am grateful to everyone who supported me throughout this process and believed me when I found the strength to speak.

"I hope this outcome encourages other victims and survivors to know that they are not alone and that there is support available."

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