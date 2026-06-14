Murder charge following death of man in Co. Leitrim

A MAN has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Co. Leitrim this week.

Bartosz Cylka, 36, appeared at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Saturday charged with the murder of Janis Balodis.

The 41-year-old was found unresponsive at a residence in Arderry at around 9pm on Thursday.

Mr Balodis was treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Mr Cylka, who was arrested at scene, was remanded into custody during Saturday's hearing and is due to appear in court again on Tuesday, June 16.

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