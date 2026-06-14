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Five arrested over sectarian-motivated disorder in Derry
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Five arrested over sectarian-motivated disorder in Derry

FIVE people have been arrested following disorder in Derry on Saturday, with police treating the incident as sectarian-motivated.

The PSNI said it responded to reports of a crowd of youths gathered in the Bishop Street and Nailors Row area of the city last night.

"At approximately 6.30pm, reports were received that youths, with their hoods up, engaged in a short period of spontaneous disorder involving throwing stones into the area of the Fountain Estate," read a statement from police.

"Attending officers made five arrests, for offences including riotous behaviour.

"Items, including a golf club, were also seized from the area.

"No injuries were reported — and we’re treating this incident as sectarian-motivated."

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See More: Derry

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