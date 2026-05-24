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Five men arrested as part of investigation in dissident republican activity are released
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Five men arrested as part of investigation in dissident republican activity are released

FIVE men who were arrested in Belfast as part of an investigation into violent dissident republican activity have been released.

The men, aged 26, 27, 38, 44 and 51, were arrested in the Poleglass area of west Belfast on Thursday evening under the Terrorism Act.

They were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

Further searches were carried out in other areas of Belfast, as well as in Larne and Ballymena.

As part of the investigation, a number of vehicles have been seized.

"Five men arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity, have been released following questioning," read a statement from the PSNI on Saturday.

"The men aged 26, 27, 38, 44 and 51 were arrested in the Poleglass area of west Belfast on Thursday evening, May 21.

"The investigation remains ongoing."

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