Five men sentenced for brutal murder of ‘beloved husband and father’ Ian Ogle

FIVE men have been sentenced for the murder of a “beloved husband and father” in Belfast.

Ian Ogle was brutally attacked by a gang in east Belfast at around 9.20pm on January 27, 2019.

The 45-year-old was stabbed 11 times, just yards from his home in Cluan Place, and left for dead as his attackers fled the scene.

Yesterday five men were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for his murder.

Mark Sewell, of Glenmount Drive in Newtownabbey, was sentenced to life in prison having previously pleaded guilty to murder.

The 46-year-old must serve a minimum of 17 and a half years before being able to apply for release.

Jonathan Brown, from Whinney Hill in Dundonald, was also sentenced to life in prison having previously pleaded guilty to Mr Ogle’s murder.

The 39-year-old must serve a minimum of 17 and a half years before being able to apply for release.

Glenn Rainey, 38, whose address was given as Ballyhalbert Caravan Park, was found guilty of murder after a non-jury trial.

He must serve a minimum of 20 years before being eligible to apply for release.

Walter Allen Ervine, from Litchfield Street in Belfast, was also found guilty of murder after a non-jury trial.

The 43-year-old must serve a minimum of 20 years before being eligible to apply for release.

Robert Spiers, of Millars Park in Dundonald, was found guilty of murder after a non-jury trial.

The 42-year-old must serve a minimum of 20 years before being eligible to apply for release.

Four more people were sentenced for offences related to the murder.

Christopher Haire, 55, of Killagan Bend in Belfast, who previously pled guilty to assisting offenders, received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for three years.

Jill Brown, née Morrison, 42, from Wolff Close in Belfast and Thomas McCartney, 37, also from Wolff Close, both previously admitted a charge of assisting offenders.

McCartney received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, while Brown received an 18 month prison sentence, suspended for three years.

Reece Kirkwood, of Belvoir Street in Belfast, previously pled guilty to withholding information concerning an arrestable offence.

The 27-year-old received a two year prison sentence, suspended for three years.

“First and foremost, my thoughts today are with the family of Ian Ogle who are still very much coming to terms with the tragic loss of their beloved husband and father,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said following the sentencing.

“This was a senseless, brutal crime by a group of people who fractured Ian’s skull and stabbed him 11 times in the back before fleeing and leaving him to die on the street,” she added.

“It is distressing to think that such a large group of people could have been complicit in such an orchestrated, targeted crime.

“This has been widely condemned by the local community, who remain disgusted by the actions of these individuals and I know that the Ogle family have been deeply appreciative of the ongoing support they have felt from people in their local area.”