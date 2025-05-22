Woman jailed for murdering abusive partner in his sleep
News

Woman jailed for murdering abusive partner in his sleep

A BELFAST woman will serve at least 12 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering her abusive partner while he slept.

Julianne McIlwaine, of Hazel Close in Belfast, appeared before Belfast Crown Court this week for the murder of James Joseph Crossley in west Belfast in 2022.

Last October the 34-year-old was given a life sentence after being found guilty of Mr Crossley’s murder.

On May 20 she was told she will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison.

The court heard that Ms McIlwaine stabbed 38-year-old Mr Crossley as he lay sleeping in her home on the night of March 1, 2022.

He was taken to hospital, but died soon after, and a post mortem later confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

James Crossley was stabbed to death while he slept (Pic: PSNI)

“This has been an extremely difficult case,” PSNI Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said following the court hearing.

“The two had been in a mutually abusive relationship,” she explained.

“At the time of Mr Crossley’s death, a restraining order was in place that prohibited him from being in contact with Ms McIlwaine.

“Despite this safeguard, and a period of separation during which the defendant resided in a woman’s refuge, Julianne contacted Jim to re-establish their relationship, which he agreed to.

“Ms McIlwaine’s defence was that she had caused the death of Jim Crossley by manslaughter based on a temporary loss of control as a victim of domestic abuse.

“The Jury, however, didn’t accept that she had experienced a loss of control, and convicted her of murder.”

Det Insp Griffin added: “Working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has today been held accountable.

“It remains, however, a tragic case which leaves so many family members, including children, totally heartbroken.

“There are no winners here.  Only sorrow prevails.”

Det Insp Griffin said the case was  “a sad reminder that no one should ever take the law into their own hands”.

“I want to appeal to anyone, irrespective of gender or background, who is experiencing, or has experienced, domestic abuse to please speak to us,” she added.

“We know that domestic abuse can take many forms, from coercive control to physical abuse.

“Whatever your circumstances, I promise that we will listen to you, and we will support you.  Please contact us on 101.”

See More: Ames Joseph Crossley, Belfast Crown Court, Julianne McIlwaine

Related

Kneecap member charged with terror offence over flag at London show
News 11 hours ago

Kneecap member charged with terror offence over flag at London show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach demands answers after IDF 'opened fire' on diplomatic delegation including Irish officials in West Bank
News 12 hours ago

Taoiseach demands answers after IDF 'opened fire' on diplomatic delegation including Irish officials in West Bank

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast boy threatened with knife before armed gang steal his pet tortoise
News 13 hours ago

Belfast boy threatened with knife before armed gang steal his pet tortoise

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Life of esteemed Irish actor Richard Harris explored in new exhibition
Entertainment 1 day ago

Life of esteemed Irish actor Richard Harris explored in new exhibition

By: Fiona Audley

Thriving Northern Irish food distribution firm claims access to UK and EU markets is key to success
Business 1 day ago

Thriving Northern Irish food distribution firm claims access to UK and EU markets is key to success

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin Airport operator donates eight-hectare wildlife sanctuary to the public
News 1 day ago

Dublin Airport operator donates eight-hectare wildlife sanctuary to the public

By: Fiona Audley

Community-minded councillor set to become Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast
News 1 day ago

Community-minded councillor set to become Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested in Michael Gaine murder investigation released without charge
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in Michael Gaine murder investigation released without charge

By: Fiona Audley

Art and sculptures by leading artists take centre stage at Irish festival
Culture 1 day ago

Art and sculptures by leading artists take centre stage at Irish festival

By: Fiona Audley