Five-year-old girl among the dead as victims of Creeslough tragedy are named
News

Five-year-old girl among the dead as victims of Creeslough tragedy are named

Clockwise, from top left: Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son, James Monaghan, 13; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Robert Garwe, 50, and his daughter, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5; Hugh Kelly, 59; and Martina Martin, 49 (Images: An Garda Siochána)

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl and her father were among the 10 people who died in an explosion in Creeslough Co. Donegal.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, 50-year-old Robert Garwe, died in Friday's tragedy at an Applegreen service station around 25 miles from Letterkenny.

The blast also claimed the lives of another parent and child — 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan, 13.

The others who lost their lives have been confirmed as Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martina Martin, 49; Martin McGill, 49; and Hugh Kelly, 59.

Clockwise, from top left: Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son, James Monaghan, 13; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Robert Garwe, 50, and his daughter, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5; Hugh Kelly, 59; and Martina Martin, 49 (Images: An Garda Siochána)

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St James's Hospital in Dublin.

Seven others injured in the explosion are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser set up by a native of Creeslough to support the victims' families has exceeded €200,000.

An Post has also established a Creeslough Community Support Fund, to which people can donate from Monday at all An Post branches.

Investigation

Announcing the names of the deceased, An Garda Siochána said their examination of the scene is likely to last several days.

"An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all of the circumstances into the cause of a fatal explosion at a premises in Creeslough, Co. Donegal on Friday, October 7, 2022," read a statement.

"The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

"The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off.

"These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place."

It added that Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the families and are continuing to provide support and information.

Donations

Support continues to flood in for those affected, with thousands of donations made to an online fundraiser.

Set up by Creeslough native Gerard McFadden with the aim of reaching €20,000, the appeal has now raised in excess of ten times its target.

"Overwhelmed by your generous donations, we have reached our goal already," said McFadden, who currently resides in Australia.

“Let's hope we can raise even more for all the families affected.

"Let's keep Creeslough in our thoughts and prayers."

Donations to the fundraiser can me made by clicking here.

Meanwhile, An Post have revealed details of their support fund, with all donations directly supporting those affected by the tragedy.

"Our deepest sympathies & condolences to everyone affected by the Cresslough tragedy," read a statement.

"Donations to a Creeslough Community Support Fund can be made at every Post Office to provide direct support through the Irish Red Cross to all those bereaved, injured traumatised & made homeless."

See More: Creeslough

Related

'A devastating loss': Tributes continue as Creeslough death toll rises to 10
News 8 hours ago

'A devastating loss': Tributes continue as Creeslough death toll rises to 10

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach and President extend sympathies following deaths of seven people in Donegal explosion
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach and President extend sympathies following deaths of seven people in Donegal explosion

By: Connell McHugh

Sinn Féin welcomes High Court ruling that police breached legal duty to properly investigate fatal loyalist shooting
News 1 hour ago

Sinn Féin welcomes High Court ruling that police breached legal duty to properly investigate fatal loyalist shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ten minutes with Irish in the UK TV presenter Martin Logan
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Ten minutes with Irish in the UK TV presenter Martin Logan

By: Irish Post

RTE will show Ireland's huge World Cup playoff against Scotland on Tuesday
Sport 1 day ago

RTE will show Ireland's huge World Cup playoff against Scotland on Tuesday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 1-0 Northern Ireland WU19
Sport 1 day ago

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 1-0 Northern Ireland WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall would like to see a fight between UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett and Ireland's Conor McGregor
Sport 1 day ago

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall would like to see a fight between UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett and Ireland's Conor McGregor

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Here's Ulster team to face the Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium tonight
Sport 1 day ago

Here's Ulster team to face the Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium tonight

By: Conor O'Donoghue