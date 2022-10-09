Five-year-old girl among the dead as victims of Creeslough tragedy are named

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl and her father were among the 10 people who died in an explosion in Creeslough Co. Donegal.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, 50-year-old Robert Garwe, died in Friday's tragedy at an Applegreen service station around 25 miles from Letterkenny.

The blast also claimed the lives of another parent and child — 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan, 13.

The others who lost their lives have been confirmed as Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martina Martin, 49; Martin McGill, 49; and Hugh Kelly, 59.

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St James's Hospital in Dublin.

Seven others injured in the explosion are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser set up by a native of Creeslough to support the victims' families has exceeded €200,000.

An Post has also established a Creeslough Community Support Fund, to which people can donate from Monday at all An Post branches.

Investigation

Announcing the names of the deceased, An Garda Siochána said their examination of the scene is likely to last several days.

"An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all of the circumstances into the cause of a fatal explosion at a premises in Creeslough, Co. Donegal on Friday, October 7, 2022," read a statement.

"The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

"The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off.

"These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place."

It added that Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the families and are continuing to provide support and information.

Donations

Support continues to flood in for those affected, with thousands of donations made to an online fundraiser.

Set up by Creeslough native Gerard McFadden with the aim of reaching €20,000, the appeal has now raised in excess of ten times its target.

"Overwhelmed by your generous donations, we have reached our goal already," said McFadden, who currently resides in Australia.

“Let's hope we can raise even more for all the families affected.

"Let's keep Creeslough in our thoughts and prayers."

Donations to the fundraiser can me made by clicking here.

Meanwhile, An Post have revealed details of their support fund, with all donations directly supporting those affected by the tragedy.

"Our deepest sympathies & condolences to everyone affected by the Cresslough tragedy," read a statement.

"Donations to a Creeslough Community Support Fund can be made at every Post Office to provide direct support through the Irish Red Cross to all those bereaved, injured traumatised & made homeless."