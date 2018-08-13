'What a f**king idiot' - Man goes viral after taking shower in car wash

A MAN has become an overnight viral sensation after attempting to take a shower in a car wash - with predictably calamitous results.

The bizarre incident took place in Rotorua, New Zealand, and was captured on camera by local resident Malo Harris, who subsequently uploaded the footage to Facebook.

Harris filmed the incident as she drove past her local car wash on Saturday, August 11th.

In the footage, the unknown man can be seen bending over the bonnet of a car, wearing no clothes whatsoever.

His plan soon goes array, however, once the car wash's larger brushes make contact with his skin.

Audible yells can, in fact, be heard as his bare body starts being pummelled by the large, coarse, rotating brushes.

Only in Rotorua..... 🤦🏽‍♀️😂

Harris, for her part, is thoroughly unimpressed with his efforts.

"Only in Rotorua," she quips.

"Up to bro? You're on crack. What a f**king idiot."

Though the identity of the man involved has yet to be revealed, reports have indicated that the man attempted the shower as part of a dare with friends.

He's probably feeling a little sore for his efforts now though.