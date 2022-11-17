Forensic examination of Creeslough blast scene finishes

THE FORENSIC examination at the scene of the Creeslough explosion in Donegal last month has been completed.

Ten people, including three children, were killed in the blast at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough on 7 October.

In a statement today, gardaí said that the forensic examination, which was assisted by the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities is over, while the overall investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.

Road traffic diversions around the scene were lifted this afternoon.

Last month, Gardaí said they were following more than 500 lines of inquiry in relation to the explosion.

A global company that specialises in the investigation and testing of energy systems, Det Norske Veritas (DNV), was also on site along with crime scene managers from the Garda National Technical Bureau.

The ten people who died in the explosion were Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 14-year-old Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly.