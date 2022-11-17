Forensic examination of Creeslough blast scene finishes
News

Forensic examination of Creeslough blast scene finishes

THE FORENSIC examination at the scene of the Creeslough explosion in Donegal last month has been completed.

Ten people, including three children, were killed in the blast at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough on 7 October.

In a statement today, gardaí said that the forensic examination, which was assisted by the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities is over, while the overall investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.

Road traffic diversions around the scene were lifted this afternoon.

Last month, Gardaí said they were following more than 500 lines of inquiry in relation to the explosion.

A global company that specialises in the investigation and testing of energy systems, Det Norske Veritas (DNV), was also on site along with crime scene managers from the Garda National Technical Bureau.

The ten people who died in the explosion were Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 14-year-old Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly.

See More: Creeslough, Donegal

Related

Fine Gael TD apologises for Creeslough tweet suggesting explosion may have been caused deliberately
News 4 weeks ago

Fine Gael TD apologises for Creeslough tweet suggesting explosion may have been caused deliberately

By: Connell McHugh

'Radiant beacon of light': Funerals held for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy
News 1 month ago

'Radiant beacon of light': Funerals held for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funeral of eighth victim of Creeslough tragedy to take place today
News 1 month ago

Funeral of eighth victim of Creeslough tragedy to take place today

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Over 700,000 1926 Census return forms to be made available online
Genealogy 1 day ago

Over 700,000 1926 Census return forms to be made available online

By: Connell McHugh

Russia bans entry to Taoiseach and 51 other Irish representatives
News 1 day ago

Russia bans entry to Taoiseach and 51 other Irish representatives

By: Connell McHugh

London Lasses release anniversary album celebrating 25 years making music
Entertainment 1 day ago

London Lasses release anniversary album celebrating 25 years making music

By: Irish Post

Four cost of living payments to support over 865,000 people in Ireland this week
News 1 day ago

Four cost of living payments to support over 865,000 people in Ireland this week

By: Connell McHugh

Donald Trump announces intention to return to presidency
News 1 day ago

Donald Trump announces intention to return to presidency

By: Irish Post