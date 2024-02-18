Fourteen people sentenced following investigation into East Belfast UVF

AN INVESTIGATION by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force into suspected criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF has resulted in the conviction of 14 people.

The 13 men and one woman were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court over the five-week period from January 11 to February 16.

Thirteen of the 14 defendants were sentenced for drug-related activities, while two were sentenced to offences relating to misconduct in public office.

"The recent sentencings follow an investigation into the large-scale supply of drugs by the East Belfast UVF, along with its associates involved in this drug-dealing network," said Temporary Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly.

Searches

The 14 defendants were identified by messages from mobile phones seized during searches of two East Belfast properties in 2018.

Following further search operations in March 2019, all 14 were arrested.

Police said that as a result of the operation, quantities of cocaine and cannabis were removed from the streets, hitting drug dealers financially.

"These people use a regime of fear and violence to exercise their control over the most vulnerable members of our communities," added Temporary Detective Superintendent Kelly.

"Through criminal activities such as drug dealing, they have one aim only, and that's to line their own pockets.

"They don't care about the resultant devastation and those lives ruined, even lost, along the way."

As well as the sentences, Serious Crime Prevention Orders were granted in relation to three of the defendants — Mark Rainey, Glenn Rainey and Daniel Baine.

They will take effect from the dates of their release from prison and will remain in force for a period of five years.

Sentences