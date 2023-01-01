Fresh appeal for information on murder of pregnant Co. Armagh woman Natalie McNally

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Co. Armagh have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Ms McNally, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.

It is believed she died on the night of Sunday, December 18.

The renewed appeal follows the release last week of CCTV footage from that date, showing a man entering and leaving the area where Ms McNally was murdered.

"Our investigation into what was a violent murder remains ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us to come forward," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team.

"Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm.

"Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green.

"He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

"Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person to get in touch."

'Unbearable heartache'

Police previously revealed that Ms McNally was stabbed a number of times and that there were signs of defensive injuries.

Two arrests have since been made in connection with her death.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released the following day and is no longer considered a suspect.

Another 32-year-old man arrested on December 21 has since been released on bail.

In a recent statement, Ms McNally's brother Niall spoke of the devastation he, his two brothers and their parents were feeling.

"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person," he said.

"She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold.

"And to add to our unbearable heartache we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie's baby — we were all looking forward to welcoming the family's first grandchild and nephew or niece into the world next year."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2127 of 19/12/22.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has also offered a reward of £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms McNally's murder.

They can he contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.