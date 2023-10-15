Fresh appeal over 'devastating' sexual assault of teenage girl in Belfast

POLICE investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Belfast in June have renewed their appeal for information.

The incident occurred on the riverside of the Ormeau Embankment, close to Ormeau Road, on Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a music concert.

Between 11.15pm and 11.45pm, the girl was approached by an unknown man who pushed her against the railings on the embankment.

The man held her by force and began to touch her inappropriately, before she was able to flee the scene.

Potential witness

Investigators are particularly keen to speak to a woman who was reported to have walked past the area at the time and may have spoken to the victim and her attacker.

The woman is described as being in her early 30s, had brown hair and was of stocky build.

"This sexual offence has had a devastating impact on the victim," said Constable Ashe of the PSNI.

"I believe this witness may have vital information which could assist with our ongoing investigation."

The man is reported as being white, approximately 5’ 10”, of slim build with stubble facial hair and was wearing a white bucket hat and blue denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 699 of June 11, 2023.