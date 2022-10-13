Fugitive Ruth Lawrence not fighting extradition back to Ireland for murders of two friends

A WOMAN from Dublin who was last week arrested in South Africa on the back of an investigation into the murders of two Irish friends in Meath eight years ago has said she is willing to be extradited to Ireland.

Ruth Lawrence, 42, was detained in Bloemfontein, one of South Africa's capital cities, last week.

Today, she was brought to Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court in Free State Province, where she confirmed she would not fight extradition back to Ireland.

National Prosecuting Spokesman Phaladi Shuping said: "The case has been postponed until next month for the South African and Irish authorities to work on logistical arrangements on how she will be handed to Irish officials by SA."

She was arrested for the murders of friends Eoin O'Connor and Anthony Keegan in April 2014.

They were found wrapped in plastic sheeting and buried in a shallow grave on Inchicup Island, Lough Sheelin, Co Meath.

It is believed they had travelled from Dublin to Co Cavan for a prearranged meeting. They were last seen on 22 April 2014.

The pair, who were not regarded as major criminals, did not return to Dublin prompting family members to raise the alarm.

It is believed Lawrence fled to South Africa at the time with her boyfriend Neville van der Westhuizen.

He is also wanted in connection with the men's deaths, but is currently serving a life sentence in South Africa for a separate murder.